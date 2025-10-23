Jennifer Kesse case: Investigators reexamine DNA evidence nearly 20 after disappearance

The Brief Florida investigators have uncovered untested DNA evidence in the 2006 disappearance of Jennifer Kesse. Her family says the new findings bring long-awaited momentum to the cold case. Officials are focusing on a small group of potential suspects nearly 20 years later.



Nearly two decades after Jennifer Kesse vanished from her Orlando apartment complex, her family says they’re feeling renewed hope as state investigators reexamine key evidence in the case.

Kesse disappeared on Jan. 24, 2006, from in or around her condominium near Mall at Millenia. Despite national attention and extensive searches, the case went cold for years.

What we know:

Despite nationwide coverage and years of searching, the case had long gone cold. Now, nearly two decades later, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) has reopened portions of the investigation.

Officials have reportedly identified new DNA evidence that had not been tested previously, sparking fresh momentum in a case that has haunted the Kesse family and Central Florida community for years.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not disclosed the nature of the newly discovered DNA evidence or how it connects to the existing materials from the original investigation. The identities of the remaining "select few" persons of interest have not been made public.

The backstory:

Jennifer Kesse, then 24 years old, disappeared under mysterious circumstances after failing to show up for work.

Her car was later found abandoned about a mile from her apartment, with traces of activity suggesting someone else had driven it.

Despite early efforts by local law enforcement, leads dried up, and the case became one of Florida’s most enduring missing person mysteries. Over the years, Kesse’s family continued to advocate for renewed investigation, even pursuing legal action to access case files.

What they're saying:

Jennifer’s father, Drew Kesse, expressed cautious optimism about the new developments.

"We’re not at Jennifer yet, but we’re excited. We’re finally going in the right direction."

He praised the renewed investigative effort, saying, "FDLE is going fast and furious. Everything is being put on Jennifer as far as resources are concerned."

And he reaffirmed his family’s commitment to finding closure, adding, "All we need is just a piece of Jennifer. We just need to know where Jennifer is."