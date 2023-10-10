Apopka native, Eagles rookie Jalen Carter commits to mental health support in wake of Pop Warner shooting

Apopka native and Philadelphia Eagles rookie Jalen Carter wants to help his hometown after an 11-year-old allegedly shot two of his Pop Warner football teammates last week.

The Apopka High School grad, who grew up playing at the same complex where the shooting took place, will be donating money to the Apopka Pop Warner Board for mental health and counseling services for the players, their family and other members of the community, according to a press release.

His mother, Tonique Brown, will present the check on Carter's behalf. A ceremony is scheduled for Thursday evening.

It was not immediately made clear how much the Georgia Bulldogs standout would be donating.

TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 25: Jalen Carter #98 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on from the sideline during an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on September 25, 2023 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Perry Knotts/Get Expand

Apopka Pop Warner shooting: What happened?

An 11-year-old boy in Florida has been arrested after allegedly shooting two of his Pop Warner football teammates on Oct. 2 after practice at a sports complex in Apopka, police said. The incident allegedly stemming from a fight over a bag of chips.

The child, who is not being named due to his age, is facing one count of attempted second-degree murder, Apopka Police Chief Michael McKinley said during a news conference last week. He will be held in secure juvenile detention for 21 days, a judge ordered Oct. 4.

Authorities said the boy grabbed the gun from an unlocked box in his mother's SUV and fired toward another teammate, hitting him in the back. That same round is believed to have then struck another juvenile in the arm.

One of the boys, 13, was treated for a gunshot wound to the arm and has been released from the hospital while the other, also 13, remains in the hospital in stable condition after undergoing surgery. Prosecutors said the boy in the hospital is suffering from extensive injuries.

"Juveniles, young juveniles…that have access to guns, but the more disturbing part is that they believe that gun, that firearm, is a resolution to their problem. And it's not a resolution to anybody's problems. It just creates more problems for everybody involved," he said.