Boy, 11, to be held in custody for 21 days after allegedly shooting football teammates in Apopka, judge rules

The 11-year-old boy who allegedly shot two of his football teammates in Apopka this week will be held in secure juvenile detention for 21 days, a judge ruled in the Ninth Judicial Circuit on Wednesday.

The boy, whose name is being withheld due to his age, was arrested on a charge of attempted second-degree murder after he allegedly shot and injured two players after an argument about a bag of chips, according to police. Prosecutors said they have not filed charges at this time during Wednesday's probable cause hearing.

One of the boys, 13, was treated for a gunshot wound to the arm and has been released from the hospital while the other, also 13, remains in the hospital in stable condition after undergoing surgery. Prosecutors said the boy in the hospital is suffering from extensive injuries.

The boy's first court appearances comes a day after the Apopka Police Department released surveillance video from the incident, which shows the 11-year-old allegedly reach into his mother's car, grab a firearm and shoot it. You can watch the surveillance video below:

Judge Reginald Whitehead's ruling came after statements from both sides, plus testimony from the aunt of one of the victims.

Attorney: ‘He is traumatized’

The defense asked the judge to release the boy to home detention, but to no avail. The attorney said the boy was "on suicide watch" after the incident which stemmed from an alleged bullying situation.

"This is a problem with society, it's not just (the boy). … I understand that we can't victim blame, we can't blame other people and he has to be held accountable for his actions, but he is traumatized," attorney Rob Mandell said. "This is going to change his life, and holding him for 21 days, or for however long it is, while he's on suicide watch, someone who's never slept alone in their life, who fired a gunshot and gets in the back seat because he's ready to go home because he just wants to get out of there, this is a problem.

"And I understand what the law calls for and I understand what he scores, but I believe these are extenuating circumstances and these are circumstances that should be tailored to meet the needs of a juvenile that needs help.

"He needs help."

Prosecutors: ‘He is the one that made this decision’

Prosecutors from the state attorney's office said the boy should be held accountable.

"His actions, he is the one that took these actions," prosecutors said. "He is the one that made this decision to go into a car, get a firearm, turn around, take five running steps toward the victim who had his back to him and was walking away and fired that gun."

Victim's aunt: ‘He would get out and do it again'

Shauna Simon, the aunt of the boy who remains in the hospital, also appeared in court Wednesday. Simon was joined by several members and parents of the football team in court Wednesday, but she was the only one who testified.

"My heart goes out to this young man. I apologize to you, sir," she said. "I don't know your circumstances. I am not angry with you. I got love for you."

Simon went on to say her family wishes for the boy to remain in detention; her nephew said he believes he could do this again.

"My nephew said that he thinks he would get out (of custody) and do it again with the same carelessness that he handled the situation that day," Simon said.

She added that she believes the fault should be placed on the parent more than the child.

"That is an event where kids are supposed to be having fun, learning how to get along together and win games and learn how to be family," Simon said. "That did not display that. … I feel that the parent is more responsible than the child, ‘cause what are y’all teaching your child that he thinks it's OK to go and get a gun and shoot somebody?"

The boy will remain in juvenile detention until Oct. 24.