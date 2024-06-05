20 Jack in the Box locations planned for Orlando

Jack in the Box announced back in February that it would be bringing 10 locations to Orlando. Now, the fast food chain known for its late-night burgers and curly fries revealed it's planning to open 10 more locations to the area, Director of Franchise Development Dustin Thompson confirmed to FOX 35.

If you're keeping track, that's 20 total Jack in the Box locations coming to the Orlando area!

"Expanding into Florida, one of the nation's largest and fastest-growing states, aligns perfectly with our strategic plan for the Southeast," Chief Development Officer Tim Linderman said in a news release. "We're thrilled to bring our iconic brand to Tallahassee, our next new market, and further develop our presence in Orlando."

Jack in the Box has inked a 5-location deal for Tallahassee as well.

Where exactly the restaurant locations will be has not yet been revealed, nor has a timeline for opening them. We do know that they'll offer dine-in, drive-thru and mobile ordering 24 hours a day.

The new Orlando and Tallahassee locations account for nearly 10% of Jack in the Box's 400 new franchise deals secured in the last three years, the company said in a release.

Back in February, Jack in the Box announced a 10-location deal for Orlando. Those restaurants will be operated by franchisee Ed Zausch. The second batch of locations will be operated by franchisee Dan Soma.

Jack in the Box is known for its diverse menu that features burgers, tacos, chicken sandwiches, milkshakes, breakfast and other late-night snacking options.

More franchise opportunities are available throughout Florida, the company said. More info on that here.