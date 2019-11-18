Iconic Orlando restaurant 'Beefy King' expected to reopen on Wednesday

Iconic Orlando restaurant 'Beefy King' is scheduled to reopen on Wednesday.

The owners of the restaurant were forced to shut down last week after a suspected arsonist, identified as 35-year-old John Huff, lit the restaurant on fire. Huff was taken into custody.

The damage of the fire was discovered to be a lot more extensive than originally thought. The restaurant's entire inventory was completely wiped out in the flames and they needed to restock. They plan to reopen on Wednesday.

