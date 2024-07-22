Sanford police: 22-year-old man shot, killed during apparent headphones sale

article

A 22-year-old man was shot and killed Saturday night outside a Sanford, Florida home while attempting to sell a pair of headphones, police said.

Sanford police officers responded to reports of a shooting shortly after 9:30 p.m. Saturday near West 3rd Street and Pomegranate Avenue, police said. Officers found a white pickup truck partially submerged in a retention pond near the intersection where 22-year-old Brandon Leo was found dead inside.

Police said Leo had been shot.

According to the preliminary investigation, police said Leo was apparently meeting someone at a home "for the purpose of selling a pair of headphones." Police said Leo pulled into the driveway and was waiting in his truck when two unknown people approached the driver's side of the truck.

Police said Leo began to reverse out of the driveway, followed by gunshots.

"A family is grieving the loss of their son over a pair of headphones. Senseless doesn’t begin to describe this tragedy. Our investigators have been working diligently to locate these two individuals who clearly have no regard for the value of a human life," said Sanford Police Chief Cecil Smith in a statement.

Anyone with information about the identities of the two individuals or information about the shooting itself is asked to contact Sanford police at 800-423-8477 (TIPS). Anonymous tips can be made at Crimeline.org. There is a reward of up to $5,000, authorities said.