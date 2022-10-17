Ian aftermath: Orange County deputies rescue Fort Myers man trapped under rubble

article

A Fort Myers man was saved by Orange County deputies during their visit to southwest Florida to help in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.

In a Facebook post, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said they were assisting the Lee County Sheriff's Office, they were flagged down by a resident who was concerned about their neighbor.

Deputies worked to enter the destroyed home in Fort Myers, taking away the broken wood and pieces of sheet metal. The sheriff's office shared photos of the home online:

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (Photo via Orange County Sheriff's Office)

Inside, they found the man in his 60s unhurt. Lee County deputies took the man to a safe place.