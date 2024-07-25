Inmates, officer, visitor at Coleman federal prison face charges ranging from sexual assault to murder

Prosecutors have filed federal charges against inmates, a corrections officer, and a visitor at the Coleman Federal Prison in Sumter County.

US Attorney Roger Handberg said these charges resulted from a multi-agency investigation into criminal activity at the federal corrections complex.

"The focus of this team effort was on locating any contraband within certain areas of FCC Coleman," he said.

Because Coleman is the largest federal prison in the US, housing more than 6,100 inmates - all of them men - Handberg said they decided to proactively investigate the facility. He said people noticed when federal agents suddenly showed up at the prison.

"We got some requests back then for information, as some in the community noticed a law enforcement presence."

Handberg said their operation led to contraband charges against three inmates and a visitor and assault charges against a corrections officer.

"During these operations, these agencies recovered several items of contraband, including cell phones, homemade weapons, and controlled substances."

Justice Dept. Special Agent Eric Fehlman said these charges were a sign that they take prison safety seriously.

"Contraband undermines the safety and security of prisons and puts staff, inmates, as well as the public, at risk."

Shannon Phelps, Federal Prisons Bureau Regional Director, said their staff put in the hard work that made these charges possible.

"Over 70 Bureau of Prisons employees were deployed to FCC Coleman for this operation. These employees worked long hours away from home in a productive and efficient manner."

Prosecutors indicated that further indictments could be forthcoming as the investigation continues.