Florida deputies find human remains in burnt vehicle in Marion County

The Marion County Sheriff's Office is investigating after deputies found human remains in an abandoned burnt vehicle in Silver Springs.

The discovery was made around 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, when deputies responded to the 2000 block of NE 231st Avenue regarding a suspicious vehicle that had been destroyed by fire, the sheriff's office stated in a Facebook post.

Authorities believe the vehicle fire started days prior on Friday, Oct. 7.

Anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area or who may have any information that could help with the investigation is asked to call Detective Danny Pinder at (352) 368-3508. Those who wish to remain anonymous, can call Crime Stoppers of Marion County at 352-368-STOP and reference 22-60 in your tip. Tips can also be submitted on Ocala Crime Stoppers' website.