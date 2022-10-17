Surveillance video shows suspect shoot Polk County deputy in chest; deputy saved by bulletproof vest

A shocking video released Monday shows the moment a suspect began shooting at two Florida deputies as they responded to a family disturbance in Davenport, hitting one in the chest.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office said the deputy was saved by the bulletproof vest he was wearing.

Authorities said Gabriel Batista, 41, of Orlando, is facing several charges including attempted first-degree murder of law enforcement officers.

According to the sheriff's office, Deputy Nicole Lyons and Deputy Harodis "Tony" Nunez responded to a home in the Tanglewood Preserve subdivision Wednesday, Oct. 13, shortly after 10 p.m. for the family disturbance. Authorities said the disturbance had started over the phone and deputies later learned that Batista informed one of the residents not to call law enforcement or it wouldn't end well.

Before the deputies arrived, Batista showed up at the home and began knocking on doors and windows. He allegedly called and told the resident that the "cops would have to kill him in front of the house," the sheriff's office said in a news release.

When deputies arrived, Batista had left, but he returned and the deputies confronted him. The newly released video shows what happened after the suspect got out of the vehicle.

Suspect: Gabriel Batista

Batista is seen walking around with his hands behind his back, though deputies reportedly told him to show his hands.

Batista didn't comply with their orders, so Lyons attempted to subdue him with a taser. As the taser was fired, Batista is seen pulling out a gun he was hiding behind his back and starts shooting at the deputies.

He reportedly fired six shots. Nunez, who was hit by one of the bullets, was able to get one shot off at Batista, but missed. Then, Batista is seen throwing his gun and surrendering to the deputies.

Nunez was taken to a hospital following the shooting but has since been released.

"After his arrest, Batista told detectives that when he learned law enforcement responded to the residence, he chose to return to commit, "second-hand suicide."There are three investigations currently underway: An internal investigation by the PCSO Administrative Investigations Unit; and independent reviews by the State Attorney's Office, and the 10th Judicial Circuit Officer Involved Deadly Incident Task Force," the sheriff's office said in a statement.