Hurricane Warning
is in effect, Coastal Volusia County
11
Storm Surge Warning
is in effect, Coastal Volusia County, Coastal Flagler County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Lake County, Lake County, Seminole County, Seminole County, Volusia County, Volusia County
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Inland Volusia County, Northern Lake County, Sumter County, Southern Lake County, Seminole County, Orange County, Osceola County, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County
Rip Current Statement
until FRI 7:00 PM EST, Coastal Flagler County
Airport Weather Warning
until THU 9:00 AM EST, Orange County
Flood Watch
until THU 7:00 PM EST, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County
Flood Watch
from WED 1:00 PM EST until FRI 1:00 AM EST, Sumter County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Coastal Volusia County, Inland Volusia County, Northern Lake County, Sumter County, Southern Lake County, Seminole County, Orange County, Osceola County, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County
Airport Weather Warning
until THU 8:45 AM EST, Coastal Volusia County
Flood Watch
from WED 7:00 AM EST until THU 1:00 PM EST, Coastal Volusia County, Inland Volusia County, Northern Lake County, Southern Lake County, Seminole County, Orange County, Osceola County

Hurricane Nicole makes landfall in Bahamas on path toward Florida: Timeline of arrival

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated 6:55PM
Hurricane Nicole
FOX 35 Orlando

LAKE MARY, Fla. - Hurricane Nicole formed while making landfall in Grand Bahama Island Wednesday evening as it makes its journey toward Florida, according to recent observations from a NOAA Hurricane Hunter aircraft.

The former tropical storm strengthened to a Category 1 hurricane at 6 p.m. In its latest advisory, the National Hurricane Center said Hurricane Nicole is located about 105 miles east of West Palm Beach, Florida, and has maximum sustained winds of 75 mph. Its minimum central pressure is 980 mb. 

WHEN WILL HURRICANE NICOLE MAKE LANDFALL IN FLORIDA?

The latest track shows the hurricane making landfall on the southeast Florida coast at 1 a.m. Thursday, and weakening to a tropical storm as it makes its way across the Central Florida area. 

Though the hurricane hasn't made landfall yet in Florida, but the state is already feeling its impact. 

FOX 35 News cameras have captured video of storm damage seen in Central Florida Wednesday, including a building collapse in Daytona Beach Shores. 

The FOX 35 Storm Team said local impacts could include heavy rainfall, strong winds, isolated tornadoes, beach erosion and power outages. 