Tropical Storm Nicole: Evacuation orders announced as storm moves toward Florida

As Floridians prepare for the potential impacts of Tropical Storm Nicole, local emergency management officials are starting to announce evacuation orders.

Volusia County

A mandatory evacuation order will go into effect on Wednesday, Nov. 9 beginning at 9 a.m. for the following Volusia County citizens:

Residents who live east of the Intracoastal Waterway

Mobile and manufactured home dwellers east of Interstate 95

Residents who live in low-lying areas and other areas prone to flooding

Residents of any campsites and RV parks

Evacuees are encouraged to stay with family or friends, a lodging establishment or a hotel.

Brevard County

The Brevard County Emergency Management Office recommends evacuation orders for the following area starting Wednesday, Nov. 9 at 7 a.m.:

Residents who live on the barrier islands, including areas from Kennedy Space Center south beaches, and Merritt Island

Residents in mobile homes or manufactured housing

Residences in low-lying, flood-prone areas

Any residents with special medical needs such as electrical dependence

Officials are encouraging residents to stay with friends or family, at hotels or at a public shelter. Shelter details are being finalized and will be announced Tuesday afternoon. Officials said the shelters will be available for the general population, families wishing to bring their pets and those with medical special needs.

We will update this article as more evacuation orders come in from other Central Florida county leaders.