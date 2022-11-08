Expand / Collapse search
Hurricane Warning
is in effect, Coastal Volusia County
Storm Surge Warning
is in effect, Coastal Volusia County, Coastal Flagler County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Lake County, Lake County, Seminole County, Seminole County, Volusia County, Volusia County
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Inland Volusia County, Northern Lake County, Southern Lake County, Seminole County, Orange County, Osceola County, Coastal Flagler County
Airport Weather Warning
until TUE 7:30 PM EST, Orange County
Hurricane Watch
is in effect, Coastal Flagler County
Tropical Storm Watch
is in effect, Sumter County, Inland Flagler County
Rip Current Statement
until FRI 7:00 PM EST, Coastal Flagler County
Flood Watch
from WED 1:00 PM EST until THU 1:00 PM EST, Sumter County
Rip Current Statement
until WED 4:00 AM EST, Coastal Volusia County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Coastal Volusia County, Inland Volusia County, Northern Lake County, Sumter County, Southern Lake County, Seminole County, Orange County, Osceola County, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County
Airport Weather Warning
until WED 1:45 AM EST, Coastal Volusia County
Flood Watch
from WED 7:00 AM EST until THU 1:00 PM EST, Coastal Volusia County, Inland Volusia County, Northern Lake County, Southern Lake County, Seminole County, Orange County, Osceola County

Tropical Storm Nicole: Evacuation orders announced as storm moves toward Florida

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated 2:40PM
As Floridians prepare for the potential impacts of Tropical Storm Nicole, local emergency management officials are starting to announce evacuation orders.

Volusia County

A mandatory evacuation order will go into effect on Wednesday, Nov. 9 beginning at 9 a.m. for the following Volusia County citizens:

  • Residents who live east of the Intracoastal Waterway
  • Mobile and manufactured home dwellers east of Interstate 95
  • Residents who live in low-lying areas and other areas prone to flooding
  • Residents of any campsites and RV parks

Evacuees are encouraged to stay with family or friends, a lodging establishment or a hotel.

Brevard County

The Brevard County Emergency Management Office recommends evacuation orders for the following area starting Wednesday, Nov. 9 at 7 a.m.:

  • Residents who live on the barrier islands, including areas from Kennedy Space Center south beaches, and Merritt Island
  • Residents in mobile homes or manufactured housing
  • Residences in low-lying, flood-prone areas
  • Any residents with special medical needs such as electrical dependence

Officials are encouraging residents to stay with friends or family, at hotels or at a public shelter. Shelter details are being finalized and will be announced Tuesday afternoon. Officials said the shelters will be available for the general population, families wishing to bring their pets and those with medical special needs.

We will update this article as more evacuation orders come in from other Central Florida county leaders. 