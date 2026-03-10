Affidavit: Drunk Florida mom forgot daughter at Universal CityWalk bar; arrested for child neglect

The Brief A Florida mom was arrested at Universal's CityWalk for allegedly leaving her child at a bar to go dance at a club. Amanda Laurel Thorpe, 33, was booked into jail under suspicion of child neglect. Deputies said the 12-year-old child was "visibly upset, crying, and sitting alone on a bar stool" at CW Shoreline Bar. Thrope was found dancing with a drink in her hand at the Red Coconut Club. Someone at the bar noticed the girl was alone and notified the bartender, who then called Universal security.



A Florida mom's night out at Universal CityWalk ended in handcuffs and a booking photo after she was arrested for allegedly leaving her 12-year-old daughter alone at one of the bars, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Amanda Laurel Thorpe, 33, of Lake Mary, was arrested on March 7, 2026, and booked into jail under suspicion of child neglect.

The backstory:

According to the arrest affidavit, deputies responded to the CW Shoreline Bar on March 7, 2026, around 10:30 p.m. and found Thorpe's 12-year-old daughter "visibly upset, crying, and sitting alone on a bar stool by the bar."

Deputies said Thorpe was at CW Shoreline Bar drinking when someone said something that upset her – and caused her to leave. She wanted to go to Red Coconut Club, but her daughter "wanted to go back to the hotel room because she was tired," the report said.

According to the report, "Amanda got livid with (redacted), displayed the middle finger, said ‘F--- you,’ and left.'"

Thorpe was later found dancing with a drink in her hand inside the Red Coconut Club, the report said. Deputies said Thorpe was initially unaware that her daughter was not with her and then claimed that her daughter was in the hotel room.

Thorpe was arrested and booked into jail.

The 12-year-old was picked up by her grandfather, deputies said in the report.

According to online court records, Thorpe was granted a $2,500 cash bond. She has pleaded not guilty to the charge.

FOX 35 has reached out to the attorney listed on Thorpe's case file.