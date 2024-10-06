LIVE: Gov. DeSantis press conference on Tropical Storm Milton

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has scheduled a Saturday morning press conference ahead of Tropical Storm Milton, which is expected to hit Florida as a hurricane this week.

It comes more than a week after the state's Gulf coast and Big Bend region were slammed by Hurricane Helene. The press conference is scheduled for 9:30AM. Watch in the video player above.

DeSantis declared a state of emergency for 35 of Florida's 67 counties ahead of Tropical Storm Milton.