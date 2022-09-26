Hurricane Ian: Central Florida school announcements ahead of storm's arrival

Officials of schools, colleges and universities in Florida and the Orlando metro area are beginning to announce their plans for the week ahead of Hurricane Ian's potential impacts on the state.

Here is a county-by-county list of school announcements regarding the storm that have been made so far:

LAKE COUNTY

Lake County Schools announced an early dismissal day for Tuesday. There will be no school Wednesday and Thursday because the schools will be used as shelters. They anticipate normal school operations on Friday.

ORANGE COUNTY

Orange County Public Schools said there are no plans to cancel school or extracurricular activities for Monday or Tuesday. Officials are expected to provide an update Monday evening.

The University of Central Florida said they are continuing normal operations, but will provide an update on Monday, Sept. 26.

Full Sail University has not made a public announcement at this time.

Rollins College said they are continuing normal operations at this time and will inform students of any changes before noon on Monday, Sept. 26.

OSCEOLA COUNTY

The School District of Osceola County said they plan to continue normal operations on Monday and Tuesday.

SEMINOLE COUNTY

Seminole County Public Schools said all before, during and after-school events will proceed as scheduled on Monday, Sept. 26. They will provide an update Monday by 6 p.m.

VOLUSIA COUNTY

Volusia County Schools said it plans to continue normal operations for Monday and Tuesday.

Students of Bethune Cookman University will be required to evacuate the campus beginning Monday, Sept. 26 at noon.

FOX 35 will update this article as more information becomes available.