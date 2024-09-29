Impacted by Hurricane Helene? Here's how to apply for FEMA

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) provides assistance to those impacted by disasters.

As many are dealing with the damage left behind by Hurricane Helene, FEMA has released a Public Service Announcement on how to apply for assistance.

How can FEMA help?

FEMA may be able to help with:

Serious needs

Displacement

Home repair

Disaster-caused expenses

How to apply:

Online | https://www.fema.gov/assistance

FEMA mobile app

Phone | 800-621-3362

If you applied to FEMA after Hurricane Debby and have additional damage from Hurricane Helene, you will have to fill out another application. You will also need to provide the dates for the most recent damage, according to the PSA.

If you are looking for more resources assisting those impacted by Hurricane Helene, you can click here for a full list of resources in Florida.