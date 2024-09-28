Hurricane Helene: How to sort garbage, tree branches, waste for pickup
ORLANDO, Fl - As many begin to clean up from the damage left behind after Hurricane Helene, the Florida Division of Emergency Management is reminding residents about how to safely sort the debris so it does not cause further flooding or damage.
Hurricane Helene made landfall on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024, near Perry, Florida in the Big Bend region. It made landfall as a strong Category 4 hurricane with sustained winds of 140 mph.
Damage, deaths, and flooding have been reported across the state with those hardest hit in the Big Bend region, Tampa, and those along the Gulf Coast.
The post stated that all debris from the storm should be placed curbside and divided into these different categories to make the removal process easier:
- Vegetative Debris - Tree branches, leaves, logs and plants
- Hazardous Waste - Oil, battery, pesticide, paint, cleaning supplies and compressed gas
- Construction Debris - Building materials, drywall, lumber, carpet, furniture and plumbing
- Household Garbage - Bagged garbage, discarded food, paper and packaging
- Large Appliances - Refrigerator, washer/dryer, air conditioner, stove, water heater and dishwasher
- Electronics - Television, computer, stereo, phone and DVD player
Debris piles should also never block roadways, according to the Florida Division of Emergency Management.
Credit: Bradenton Police Department
For more information, you can visit the Florida Division of Emergency Management website.