Orlando weather: Hot temperatures and humidity highlight forecast to conclude weekend

SUNDAY FORECAST: The heat and humidity take center stage again today as this ridge of high pressure starts to shift to the east. Dew points are up near 70°, making it feel quite soupy out there. Highs soar into the lower 90s underpassing clouds. Some spots out in our SW may even surge into the mid-90s. If you're out and about, be sure to stay hydrated.

There could be a couple of showers with the help of the sea breeze collision, but most will stay dry. Sunday night, it'll be quiet and starry with lows slipping back into the upper 60s and lower 70s.

MONDAY FORECAST: Another hot and steamy day is on tap for our Monday out ahead of our next cold front. This is the same system that has brought severe weather and flooding across much of the South and Midwest. Temperatures surge up into the 90s with that breezy wind from the SSW. A few storms are possible as the sea breeze collides, but the main story is the cold front sliding in by the evening.

STORM THREAT MONDAY: Chances increase Monday night as the cold front swings in. This is when we'll see more widespread showers and storms. A couple could turn stronger, especially to our NW. Our FOX 51 locales as well as NW Marion County are under risk of severe weather. A SLIGHT RISK encompasses all our FOX 51 locales, which means there's a likelihood that a few storms could turn severe.

The MARGINAL RISK, or 1/5 on the risk scale, encompasses some of Marion and Sumter Counties, meaning a couple of storms could turn strong to severe. Gusty wind and hail are the main hazards, but a tornado threat is on the table as well, thanks to more wind shear. The "wind energy" of this system will aid in organizing the storms, but thankfully, we won't have a ton of instability. This is because the frontal boundary will be coming from Monday into Tuesday AM.

This should help limit the severe threat as a whole, but it's something we'll be watching.

IMPACT TUESDAY: As the cold front continues to slide to the southeast into Tuesday AM, we'll likely see widespread showers and embedded storms during the AM drive. With all the moisture in the air, we could see some torrential rain in any of the storms that develop. A stronger storm is also possible, thanks to wind support in the atmosphere. That is why Tuesday is an IMPACT DAY. Be sure to stay weather-aware.

A few showers and storms could linger into the evening as the front slowly works toward the east. Our SE communities in Brevard and Osceola Counties could see an isolated shower or two still around Tuesday night.

LOOKING AHEAD: Behind the boundary, temperatures tumbled with highs only in the 70s Tuesday afternoon and again Wednesday. Lows will be chillier too, dipping back into the upper 50s to the lower 60s. Onshore flow and the upper-level "energy" on top of us on Wednesday could lead to spotty showers, especially near the coast.

The slim chances hold Thursday along with the onshore flow, but slightly higher chances for rain develop on Friday. Another cold front looks to move our way, possibly sparking isolated showers and rumbles. It's something we'll be watching. A 20% chance of showers and storms is in the forecast for Saturday as this system works east,

