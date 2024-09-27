Generator safety tips after power goes out during tropical storm, hurricane

Hurricane Helene has left thousands of people across Florida without power as it barreled up the Gulf Coast towards Big Bend. Helene made landfall Thursday night near Perry, Florida, as a powerful Category 4 storm.

Thousands of lineworkers and utility workers have come to Florida to help restore power as quickly as possible.

If you're using a generator to run appliances, there are some important safety measures and tips to keep in mind. Using a generator incorrectly, can be deadly as it produces carbon monoxide, which is invisible and odorless.

Power out? Here's how to use a generator safely

Never use a portable generator, grill, or camp stove inside the home.

Keep those devices outside and at least 20 feet away from building doors, windows, vents, or garages.

Ventilation is key to avoid buildup of carbon monoxide, an invisible and odorless gas that's produced by using a generator – and can be deadly.

Keep the generator dry. Cover it with a canopy to it from the rain.

Allow generators to cool down for at least 20 minutes before refueling. This helps prevent fire hazards from spilled gas.

Never plug a generator directly into a wall outlet. Use heavy-duty extension cords designated for outdoor use (not indoor use). And make sure it's grounded.

Make sure your home has battery-operated carbon monoxide detectors.

What to do before a storm

Put your generator through a test run to make sure it's working correctly.

Ensure you have enough fuel to run it for as long as potentially needed. Make sure to store that fuel correctly.

Read the owner's manual. We know it might be boring, but it's important to know how the generator works, how to operate it, and how to use it safely.

What to do during a storm

Ensure the generator is outdoors – never indoors – and at least 20 feet away from buildings, doors, windows, and garages.

Keep it dry and away from the rain. Use a cover, while maintaining proper ventilation.

Connect it to essential appliances. Do not overload it.

What to do after the storm

Inspect the generator to check for potential damage. Refuel only when the generator has cooled down.

Clean it and store it safely.

Carbon Monoxide: What is it? What are the signs and symptoms?

Carbon monoxide is an odorless, colorless gas that can cause sudden illness and death if inhaled. Hundreds of people are killed each year.

Carbon monoxide symptoms

Headache

Dizziness

Weakness

Upset stomach

Vomiting

Chest pain

Confusion

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: