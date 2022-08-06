Hurricane center: Tropical wave being monitored after weeks of no activity in the Atlantic

The National Hurricane Center is watching a tropical wave for possible development after weeks of silence in the Atlantic.

The wave is forecast to move off the west coast of Africa this weekend, according to the NHC on Saturday.

"Some gradual development is possible while the system moves westward across the eastern and central tropical Atlantic through the middle part of next week," forecasters said.

The area has a 20% chance of developing.

"We've been very quiet here for the past few weeks," said FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Ian Cassette. "But we do have some potential development over the next five days."

Cassette says the Saharan dust moving across the Atlantic could make it difficult for further development. Typically, when we hit mid-August, that's when hurricane season begins to ramp up. Outbreaks of dust are also not as frequent, leaving the door open for the possibility of tropical development in the Atlantic.

There has been no major hurricane to form this season, just three tropical storms: Alex, Bonnie, and Colin, and even though this is less active than past seasons, it is on schedule for an average season.

We are now moving closer to the peak of hurricane season, which is Sept. 10, and roughly 90% of tropical activity occurs after Aug. 1. Therefore, both NOAA and Colorado State remain confident in their predictions.

The experts at Colorado State University and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration released their updated 2022 Atlantic hurricane season outlooks Thursday. Both organizations decreased the forecast number of named storms from what they initially predicted in earlier outlooks, but they say you should still prepare for an active season.

CSU is still expecting an above-average season with 18 named storms, eight of which could become hurricanes with winds of at least 74 mph. Experts say out of the hurricanes, four of them could be major (Category 3 or higher) with winds of at least 115 mph.

NOAA expects a similar outcome to the Atlantic hurricane season, predicting 14 to 20 named storms, six to 10 hurricanes and three to five major hurricanes, which is a slight decrease from its initial outlook in May.

