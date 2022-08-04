Hurricane Season 2022: still predicted to be active despite slow start

The 2022 Atlantic hurricane season is still predicted to be an active season, despite the slow start according to the mid-season forecast released Thursday by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and Colorado State University.

This hurricane season has seen less activity than the past two seasons. Three of the main reasons are the sea-surface temperature, Saharan dust, and the La Nina pattern.

There has been no major hurricane to form this season, just three tropical storms: Alex, Bonnie and Colin, and even though this is less active than past seasons, it is on schedule for an average season.

We are now moving closer towards the peak of hurricane season, which is Sept. 10, and roughly 90% of tropical activity occurs after Aug. 1. Therefore, both NOAA and Colorado State remain confident in their predictions.

MORE HEADLINES:

NOAA’s latest projections decrease the overall number of storms from 14-21 to 14-20 named storms, with 6-10 of those storms becoming hurricanes and 3-5 becoming major hurricanes.

Colorado State’s Tropical Meteorology Project team is projecting 18 named storms, just one lower than the previous forecast in April.

Even with these projections, it still places the season at above average with four more named storms than average. The number of storms before August cannot necessarily determine how active or dangerous a particular season can be. Remember -- all it takes is one storm.

