Here's when the Peppa Pig theme park will open at LEGOLAND Florida

Get ready to squeal with glee!

The highly anticipated Peppa Pig theme park will officially open at LEGOLAND Florida on February 24, 2022! The company made the announcement on its website.

The new five-acre park is right next to LEGOLAND Florida on Cypress Gardens Boulevard and is owned by the same parent company, Merlin Entertainment. It's being built to appeal to preschoolers and their slightly older siblings.

"Designed to be the ultimate day for little ones, this all-new standalone theme park will feature multiple rides, interactive attractions, themed playscapes and water play areas—complete with "muddy puddles" of course—and fun live shows daily, all based on instantly recognizable locations from the globally popular brand," according to a press release. "Families will meet Peppa and her friends as they snort, giggle and play to build their family’s first theme park memories together.

If you don’t know Peppa, she is the British little piggy who has her own TV show, videos and toys that kids go hog wild over.

"The Peppa Pig Theme Park is all about being the ultimate day out for preschoolers," Peppa Pig Theme Park spokeswoman Kelly Hornick said.

The new park will have six porcine-themed rides, six play areas and more. The Peppa Pig park will also be a certified autism center when it opens.

The Peppa Pig theme park will be a separately ticketed park and will operate year-round. A limited amount of annual passes are now on sale that will also grant admission to LEGOLAND Theme Park, LEGOLAND Water Park and other regional Merlin Entertainments attractions.

According to Merlin Entertainments, this will be the world's first Peppa Pig theme park. There is also a Peppa Pig World in England as part of Paultons Park, but that Peppa park is included in regular admission.

