Universal Orlando's Mardi Gras: Your complete guide to the 2022 celebration

article

Let the good times roll!

Universal Orlando's Mardi Gras celebration is back in full swing in 2022 with an impressive lineup of musical acts. The party kicks off on Saturday, Feb. 5 and the theme park giant promises that this year's event will be louder, spicier and better than ever!

"This year’s celebration features the return of the event’s most beloved experiences – including star-studded live concerts, the spectacular Mardi Gras parade and savory cuisine featuring iconic New Orleans fare and unique international flavors," Universal said in a press release.

RELATED: Job Alert: Universal Orlando hiring for more than 2,500 positions

Below is a guide to what you'll experience at the 2022 celebration:

CONCERT LINEUP

February 5: Sugar Ray

February 12: Diana Ross

February 19: Barenaked Ladies

February 20: Styx

February 26: Jon Pardi

March 5: LL COOL J feat. DJ Z-Trip

March 6: Marshmello

March 12: Lee Brice

March 13: Becky G

March 18: Khalid

March 19: Seal

March 20: Gavin DeGraw

March 25: The Revivalists

March 26: Jimmie Allen

March 27: Jason Derulo

Diana Ross

Styx

LL Cool J

Marshmello

"PLANET MARDI GRAS" PARADE

The theme for this year's parade is "Planet Mardi Gras" which features "six incredibly-detailed floats that fuse Mardi Gras flare with cosmic-inspired elements like comets, rockets, Martians and more – inviting guests to catch beads by the handful." These new floats join Universal’s traditional lineup of New Orleans-inspired floats, the resort says.

FLAVORS FROM AROUND THE WORLD

A "Mardi Gras Food and Beverage" card will be available for purchase so that guests may sample a variety of signature dishes and some new items.

RELATED: Universal Orlando's Epic Universe to open by summer 2025: report

"Guests can take their taste buds on an international culinary journey with dishes like the tasty Crawfish Boil and melt-in-your-mouth beignets from New Orleans, Coconut Curry Shrimp Laksa (a sweet and spicy noodle soup) from Southeast Asia, Vegan Samosa with spicy green chutney from India, and Salchipapas (a popular street food made with sausage and potatoes) from Central America," the resort says.

Crawfish Boil at Universal's Mardi Gras

Coconut Shrimp Laksa at Universal's Mardi Gras

Vegan Samosa with Spicy Green Chutney at Universal's Mardi Gras

Salchipapas at Universal's Mardi Gras

"FLOAT FACTORY WAREHOUSE" TRIBUTE STORE

The Mardi Gras Tribute Store also returns with an all-new theme, "Float Factory Warehouse."

"Upon entering, guests will venture through four highly themed rooms designed to visually depict the creative process of bringing a parade float to life. As guests browse the latest Mardi Gras gear and themed treats within the retail space, they’ll see everything from pencil sketches and scale models to parade décor and an actual, full-size Mardi Gras float," the resort says.

The tribute store is a new addition to this year's Universal's Mardi Gras, with one eerie bayou scene shown during a preview on Wednesday, Jan 29, 2020. (Patrick Connolly/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Mardi Gras, which runs from February 5 through April 24, is included in the price of admission to Universal Studios Florida. Get tickets HERE.

Click here for Orlando weather, Central Florida weather conditions, and live radar.

Watch FOX 35 for the latest theme park updates.