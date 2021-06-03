Here's when all COVID-19 mandates could be lifted in Orange County

article

It may only be a matter of days until we learn when Orange County will move into phase 3 of its COVID-19 plan.

That would remove all restrictions. Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings says this all depends on case numbers.

Orange County’s positivity rate has been hovering below 5-percent for almost two weeks and if that trend continues into Friday, the county will enter phase 3 of the reopening plan. That means all social distancing and mask recommendations would be lifted.

MORE NEWS: New Mexico offers $5 million in COVID-19 vaccine prize, the country's largest reward

"When we reach that pinnacle, all Orange County mandates will be lifted. That means that we have successfully contained the virus within our community. If all goes well, we may be able to reach phase 3 by Friday," Demings said.

According to officials, more than 55-percent of all Orange County residents who are 15 and older have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. In order to enter phase 3, 70-percent of the eligible population will need to receive at least one dose of the vaccine or the county will need to have a sustained 14-day positivity rate of 5-percent or below for two weeks.

MORE NEWS: Free beer, other new incentives for Biden's 'month of action' ahead of July 4 goal

Advertisement

So once the numbers are in on Friday, it will be the determining factor if all COVID restrictions could be lifted in Orange County by the weekend