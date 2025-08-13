'Graham Hoffman Act': Sen. Ashley Moody urges passage of legislation in Florida

The Brief U.S. Sen. Ashley Moody is urging lawmakers to pass the "Graham Hoffman Act." Moody says the bill "will protect those who keep our communities safe and punish criminals who attack them." The legislation is named in honor of Graham Hoffman, a paramedic who was attacked and killed in the line of duty by a known criminal.



U.S. Sen. Ashley Moody, Orange County Sheriff John Mina and first responders gathered on Wednesday afternoon in Orlando to urge the passing of the "Graham Hoffman Act," a piece of legislation the leaders say "will protect those who keep our communities safe and punish criminals who attack them."

Moody advocates for ‘Graham Hoffman Act’

What we know:

Moody recently cosponsored the Graham Hoffman Act, which she says would allow the U.S. to use the full force of state and federal law to prosecute those who assault first responders and act as a deterrent to anyone considering such acts of violence.

Sens. Eric Schmitt, Maggie Hassan, Josh Hawley, James Risch, Mike Crapo, Ted Cruz and Bill Hagerty cosponsored the bill with Moody.

‘Will not be tolerated’

What they're saying:

"The ‘Graham Hoffman Act,’ named after a paramedic attacked and killed in the line of duty, is an important step in supporting those who bravely run towards danger in service to our communities," Moody said. "First responders put their lives at risk every single day to ensure the safety of Florida families. We must make it abundantly clear: harming those who protect us will not be tolerated."

"Graham Hoffman was a courageous firefighter-paramedic whose life was tragically cut short at the hands of a known criminal who had been released from custody shortly before the attack," Schmitt said. "This tragic loss underscores the urgent need to protect our first responders, who put their lives on the line to serve our communities. This legislation, in honor of Graham, ensures that anyone who assaults or kills a first responder faces the full force of federal law."

"First responders put their lives on the line every day to keep our communities safe, and they deserve our protection when they answer the call to help others," Hassan said. " This bill honors the memory of fallen heroes by holding criminals that attack those who serve and protect our communities fully accountable for their crimes and sending a clear message that targeting and attacking first responders will not be tolerated."

Who is Graham Hoffman?

Dig deeper:

The legislation is named in honor of 29-year-old Graham Hoffman, a Kansas City firefighter and paramedic who was attacked and killed in the line of duty on April 27. Hoffman was stabbed to death by a patient who he was taking via ambulance to a local hospital, officials said.

Shanetta Bossell, 38, was charged with murder and armed criminal action, prosecutors said. If convicted, she faces up to life in prison.

According to court documents, Bossell was arrested on April 23 on unrelated assault charges after she allegedly bit a Platte City police officer during a separate arrest. Moody says Bossell was a "known criminal."