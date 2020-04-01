Governor DeSantis issues 'stay at home' order for all of Florida

article

Governor Ron DeSantis says he is signing an executive order that will limit people to only essential errands outside their home. Residents must stay home outside of these essential errands.

The "stay-at-home" order will begin on April 2nd at midnight. It will last for 30 days.

Essential businesses will also be able to remain open but must practice social distancing. This includes but is not limited to grocery stores, pet services, restaurants offering takeout or delivery services, gas stations, banks, pharmacies, and doctors.

If you have to go to work and do not have the ability to work from home, law enforcement says you can drive to work.

During this time, road crews will continue to work on construction, taking advantage of fewer cars on the roads.

Florida currently has almost 7,000 positive cases of coronavirus in the state and a death toll of 87 people.

