Expand / Collapse search

These Florida cities have the best drivers in the country: report

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated 6:42AM
Florida
FOX 35 Orlando

Florida man invents new way to teach driving skills

A Central Floridian who made his career in the TV business now wanted drivers to have better skills on the roadways, and he's got a fun invention to make it happen.

ORLANDO, Fla. - A new report is revealing which US cities have the best drivers and the findings may surprise you.

According to a study by QuoteWizard, at least two Florida cities made the cut, ranking among the country's best drivers – Orlando and Tampa.

Of the 35 cities on the list, Orlando came in at No. 13 and Tampa at No. 20.

The study analyzed driving factors like speeding tickets, citations – such as running a red light or using a cellphone while driving – accidents and DUIs to come up with the rankings. 

Woman drove wrong way on I-4: FHP

As people were driving along Interstate 4 near downtown Orlando on Monday night, another motorist managed to drive at least 8 miles in the wrong direction before clipping a Florida trooper's patrol vehicle.

The study found Detroit, Michigan, overall has the best drivers in the nation due to its low rate of accidents and the second-lowest rate of speeding tickets.

Which cities have the worst drivers in the U.S.?

So which US cities have the worst drivers? The study found the coastal town of Virginia Beach, Virginia, to have the worst drivers in the country. It ranked No.1 for having the worst drivers due to its high rates of citations. Virginia also ranks among one of the top 10 states for DUIs, the report stated. 

The only Florida city on the worst drivers list was Jacksonville. 

Read more about the study's findings here