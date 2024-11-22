Gaetz confirms he won’t seek re-election to Congress: 'Eight years is probably enough'

Stream FOX 35 News

Former U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz put an end to speculation Friday about his political future, confirming he will not seek re-election to his Northwest Florida seat in the 119th Congress.

"I do not intend to join the 119th Congress," Gaetz said during a podcast interview with Turning Point USA founder and President Charlie Kirk.

Gaetz’s announcement came a day after he withdrew from consideration as President-elect Donald Trump’s pick for U.S. attorney general.

"There are a number of fantastic Floridians who’ve stepped up to run for my seat, people who have inspired with their heroism, with their public service," Gaetz told Kirk. "And I’m actually excited to see Northwest Florida go to new heights and have great representation."

An early Trump supporter and frequent guest on conservative media, Gaetz has been a self-described "libertarian populist" and a polarizing figure in Florida and on Capitol Hill. In 2023, he was instrumental in orchestrating the ouster of California Republican Kevin McCarthy as speaker of the U.S. House.

MORE STORIES:

"I’m going to be fighting for President Trump," Gaetz said. "I’m going to be doing whatever he asks of me, as I always have. But I think that eight years is probably enough time in the United States Congress."

Northwest Florida politicians are already lining up to fill the Congressional District 1 seat, which spans Escambia, Okaloosa, Santa Rosa, and Walton counties.

State Reps. Michelle Salzman, R-Pensacola, and Joel Rudman, R-Navarre, have announced their candidacies. Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis signaled interest Tuesday on X, saying he was "strongly considering running." Former Escambia County Commissioner Gene Valentino formally entered the race on Friday.

Also on Friday, Florida Secretary of State Cord Byrd announced a special primary election for the seat on Jan. 28, with a special general election to follow on April 1.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: