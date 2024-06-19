Future Tropical Storm Alberto to make landfall this week

The National Hurricane Center is watching a large disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico that is expected to become the first tropical storm of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season.

Forecasters said the future Tropical Storm Alberto will bring heavy rainfall, coastal flooding and gusty winds to the coasts of Texas and northeastern Mexico through Thursday.

As of Wednesday morning, the disturbance is located about 265 miles east-southeast of La Pesca, Mexico, and 315 miles southeast of Brownsville, Texas.

Its maximum sustained winds remain near 40 mph as it moves west-northwest at 8 mph.

A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued for the Texas coast from San Luis Pass southward to the mouth of theRio Grande and the northeastern coast of Mexico south of the mouth of the RioGrande to Puerto de Altamira.