Boy with autism rescued near lake shore after 2-hour search in Volusia County

The Brief A 9-year-old boy with autism was safely rescued after going missing for over two hours near a lake in DeLand, Florida. Deputies used air, boat, and ground searches to locate him on the banks of Lake Talmadge. Experts praised the community's swift action and highlighted the ongoing risks water poses for children with autism.



A 9-year-old boy with autism was safely rescued after going missing for over two hours near a lake in DeLand, Florida.

Community immediately jumped into action

What we know:

A 9-year-old boy with autism was found safe after going missing near Lake Ruby Road in DeLand, Florida. He had been missing for more than two hours before deputies located him on the banks of Lake Talmadge. According to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office, the child was trying to wave to a rescue helicopter. A full-scale search was launched involving air, boat, and ground units.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the child's name or how exactly he managed to reach the lake without being noticed. It is also unclear who first spotted him on the shoreline or whether there were any supervision lapses prior to his disappearance.

The backstory:

Children with autism are statistically at higher risk for drowning, as they are often drawn to water. The Volusia County Sheriff's Office has an autism awareness program in place, offering special water safety training to families. These preventative measures are designed to help avoid the very situation that unfolded near Lake Ruby Road.

Timeline:

The boy was reported missing just before 5 p.m. Deputies launched a swift and comprehensive search operation. After more than two tense hours, the boy was found safely on the lake’s edge. His voice was captured on body cam footage shortly after the rescue, calmly responding, "Yeah," when asked if he was all right.

What they're saying:

Deputies could be heard comforting the boy in body-worn camera video.

"Okay, buddy, we're going to get you, okay? Okay?" a deputy is heard saying in the video. "Yea," the boy responds. "Hey, sweet! Safety first!" another says as they approach the boy.

Security expert and former detective James Copenhaver praised the rapid response.

"The community immediately jumped into action...the hero today is...whoever found this young child alive and well."

"These cases don’t always end up as happy as this one did," Copenhaver added. "We just have to do better as a community to look out for these kids."

Big picture view:

The incident highlights ongoing concerns about water safety for children with autism. Despite this case ending safely, experts emphasize the need for continued community awareness, specialized training, and proactive engagement to prevent future tragedies. The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office's autism program aims to reduce such risks through education and outreach.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: