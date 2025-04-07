Motorcyclist sought for shooting at Florida driver on I-4, troopers say

The Brief Troopers are searching for a motorcyclist accused of shooting at a driver on I-4 in Tampa over the weekend. The driver was not injured in the incident. The Florida Highway Patrol has released photos of the suspected gunman. Anyone with information is urged to call FHP or Crime Stoppers.



The Florida Highway Patrol is searching for a motorcyclist accused of shooting at a driver on Interstate 4 over the weekend.

What happened?

What we know:

On Saturday night, a 34-year-old St. Petersburg man was shot at by a motorcyclist while driving his Honda CR-V on I-4 near Interstate 275 in Tampa, according to authorities. The man was unharmed in the incident.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ (Credit: Florida Highway Patrol)

Troopers said the driver began filming the group of motorcyclists because they were "operating erratically." That’s when one of the motorcyclists fired shots, hitting the Honda, officials said.

What we don't know:

The suspected gunman remains on the run and has not been identified. He is described as a white man with a medium build. He was wearing a jacket with the "Outlaws MC" logo.

(Credit: Florida Highway Patrol)

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact FHP at *FHP (*347) or Crime Stoppers at **TIPS.