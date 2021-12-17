Future Florida father wins $1 million on scratch-off before Christmas

article

A soon-to-be father in Florida is now $1 million richer after winning the top prize on a lucky scratch-off ticket!

Christian Lainez, 29, of Miami Dade County, won the $1,000,000 HOLIDAY WINNINGS scratch-Off game. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $795,000.

When asked what he plans to do with his winnings, Lainez told the Lottery that he wants to buy a house to start his family in.

"My wife and I are expecting our first baby," he said. "Now instead of renting another apartment - we can buy our first home together and get everything ready before the baby arrives!"

Lainez purchased his winning ticket from Shell Red Road, located at 3500 Red Road in Miramar.

