Grady Judd's 'Sheriff on a Shelf' sells out within 24 hours

Apparently many people want Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd in their homes for Christmas.

The sheriff's office released its ‘Sheriff on a Shelf’, a play on the Christmas tradition ‘Elf on a Shelf,' earlier this week – and it's already sold out at most pick-up locations.

"Everyone has heard of those elves who sit on shelves, keeping eyes on kiddos, and reporting their behavior back to Santa Claus. But do you recall the most famous crime fighting elf of all? Grady Judd, the Sheriff on a Shelf!" the sheriff's office wrote on social media Tuesday. "He does what the other shelf-dwelling elves do…watches over the children, making sure they’re nice not naughty, and sharing his intel with Saint Nick."

By Wednesday, the sheriff's office announced that the item was completely sold out at its station. At last check, their Davenport, Lake Wales, and Inwood locations had limited supplies left.

"Wow! We are very blessed by the support of so many people who are purchasing the Sheriff on a Shelf and this year’s bobble head toy!"

The bobble head of Sheriff Judd, which is personally autographed, is also sold out at many locations.

The holiday items costs $15 each (cash only), and all proceeds go to Polk Sheriff's Charities. You can find more information HERE.

