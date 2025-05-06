Orlando weather: Showers and storms expected on Tuesday; See timeline, impacts

The Brief Tuesday starts warm and dry, but highs in the 80s and 90s will fuel a 40% chance of afternoon storms—some with small hail—mainly southeast of Orlando. Main storm threats today will include lightning, damaging winds and hail. Rain chances will fade after sunset.



What is the Central Florida weather forecast for Tuesday?

What to expect:

Our Tuesday begins on a dry and warm note with temperatures near 70-degrees as you head out the door. By this afternoon, highs will soar into the upper 80s and low 90s.

Rain chances on the rise

As the peak heating of the day wears on, rain chances will be on the rise. We'll be expecting around a 40% chance of showers and storms today, with the best chances taking place southeast of Orlando.

Timeline:

Isolated downpours will first develop around 2pm, before eventually growing more scattered throughout the afternoon. As the sun sets and nightfall arrives, rain and storm chances will fade as a result as well.

Storm threats today

Some heavier downpours will develop stronger updrafts. These have the potential of dropping pockets of small hail. Other potential impacts include lightning and damaging winds.

Any lingering showers will gradually wind down before midnight. The rest of the overnight features partly cloudy skies and mild temperatures. Lows will be mild, with temperatures falling into the upper 60s and low 70s Wednesday morning.

What will the weather look like for the rest of the week?

Looking ahead:

Warm temperatures and daily rain chances will continue through the rest of the work week. Afternoon highs will reach around 90 degrees, with isolated to scattered showers and storms expected each day through Friday.

Rain and storm chances increase heading into Mother’s Day weekend.

