Community pays respects at procession for fallen Lake County deputy

The body of Lake County Master Deputy Sheriff Bradley Link arrived at a funeral home in Clermont on Monday morning. Dozens of officers and deputies from agencies around Central Florida also made the journey from Leesburg.

Despite the rain, people in Clermont showed up to pay their respects – including Shawn Kellam, one of Link's former classmates.

"I want to pay my respects. He deserves it," he said, "wonderful guy."

Kellam said he wasn't surprised that Link went on to join the sheriff's office. "Really outstanding member of the community, really uplifting, really general down-to-earth guy, you know? Someone you could have as one of your top-five best friends."

Image 1 of 4 ▼

RELATED STORIES:

Link was 28 years old, and started as a Young Explorer in high school before joining the sheriff’s office in 2019.

He responded to a disturbance call in Eustis, Friday. When deputies entered the home they were met with a hail of gunfire. Link was shot and trapped inside the house. He was later rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Link was the first Lake County deputy killed in the line of duty since February 2005.

Master Deputy Sheriff Bradley Michael Link died in a shooting in Lake County (Lake County Sheriff's Office)

Two more deputies who were also shot during that ambush in Eustis, and are still at HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital.

David Knotts went to church with Link, and also showed up for the procession.

"We're a great community and it's just a devastating incident that happened and we all support his family and him. It's just devastating," he said.

Jeff Barnes is a retired police chaplain. He watched the procession and said the law enforcement community will now come together for Link's family and loved ones.

"I just continue praying for the family, especially his wife and parents right now, because of the difficulty they're going to have to face the next few days," he said, "but they have a great department, the Lake County Sheriff's Office, and they're going to work well with them."

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: