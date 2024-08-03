Lake County deputy tragically killed in Friday night 'ambush' identified

The Lake County deputy who was tragically killed in a Friday night ambush has been identified.

Master Deputy Sheriff Bradley Michael Link, 28, was killed after he and two other deputies responded to a disturbance call in the northeast portion of Lake County, the sheriff's office said.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office provided a statement on the passing of Master Deputy Link.

"Master Deputy Link, 28, first became part of the Lake County Sheriff’s Office as a young Explorer. A graduate of Lake Minneola High School in 2015, he served in the Army Reserves prior to being hired as a deputy sheriff by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office in 2017. In October 2019, Master Deputy Link joined our agency as a deputy sheriff, where he quickly became part of our family and faithfully served our citizens with courage and zeal. Brad, as our Sheriff’s Office family knew him, touched the lives of all who were blessed enough to work with him; his contributions and the impact of this loss will not soon be forgotten."

Master Deputy Sheriff Bradley Michael Link died in a shooting in Lake County (Lake County Sheriffs Office)

According to Sheriff Grinnell, deputies initially responded to a 911 call about a disturbance at a home on Brookside Drive. However, during that call, those deputies were directed to another home not far away.

Deputies found the back door kicked in and heard a disturbance inside the residence. Upon entering the home, deputies were met with "a hail of gunfire," the sheriff said. Deputy Link was struck and trapped inside the home and later died.

Another deputy was struck in the shoulder and is in stable condition, while the second deputy, hit in the groin and stomach, underwent surgery and is in critical condition.

Two people were also found dead inside the home, and a third person was taken to the hospital, though their condition was unknown.

Sheriff Grinnell said it was not immediately clear how the people inside the home died – whether they were killed due to a possible murder-suicide or killed by deputies returning fire.

Details about the disturbance inside the house were also not immediately clear.