Arkansas fugitive accused of threatening to shoot coworkers caught in Orlando after wild chase

A dangerous fugitive was arrested in Central Florida after causing chaos on State Road 528 (Beachline Expressway) in Orlando, taking troopers on a wild ride during rush hour Wednesday.

It all started after Brevard County deputies tried pulling over 33-year-old Daniel Harris during a traffic stop, because he was wanted out of Johnson City, Arkansas, for failing to appear in court on three counts of terroristic threatening and criminal mischief. Arkansas court records revealed Harris threatened to kill his coworkers after being fired from his job back in March, and reportedly waved a gun, threatening to shoot them.

"At that point, he did not stop. He just continued driving," Tod Goodyear, with the Brevard County Sheriff's Office, said. Harris reportedly drove from Brevard County into Orange County, where Florida Highway Patrol troopers tried stopping him.

Investigators said the white Kia that Harris was driving in went up to 75 mph, changing lanes multiple times.

Dashcam video appeared to the show driving like he was playing bumper cars, refusing to stop – until he had no place to go after a trooper rammed into his car.

"They hit the rear quarter panel of the vehicle which puts it into a spin," Goodyear said. "Get out of the car! Get out of the car," a law enforcement officer could be heard saying after the trooper rammed Harris' car. Harris who lives in Palm Bay surrendered with his hands in the air.

Harris was booked into the Orange County Jail. In Florida, he now faces charges of fleeing and eluding law enforcement officers and driving without a license in both Orange and Brevard counties.