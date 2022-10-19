Suspect wanted for terrorist threats arrested after Orange County police pursuit
A wanted suspect was arrested Wednesday afternoon following a police pursuit that ended in Orange County.
According to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), troopers were in pursuit of a wanted person on westbound State Route 528 at Dallas Blvd.
Troopers initiated a PIT maneuver and were able to arrest the person.
The suspect's identity has not been released.
FOX 35 will update this story once more details become available.