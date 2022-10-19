Suspect wanted for terrorist threats arrested after Orange County police pursuit

article

A wanted suspect was arrested Wednesday afternoon following a police pursuit that ended in Orange County.

According to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), troopers were in pursuit of a wanted person on westbound State Route 528 at Dallas Blvd.

Troopers initiated a PIT maneuver and were able to arrest the person.

The suspect's identity has not been released.

