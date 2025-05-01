DeSantis to announce largest Florida immigration operation in state history

The Brief Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is hosting a press conference with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials. DeSantis is expected to announce the results of the largest immigration operation in Florida history. The press conference will take place at 10 a.m. on Thursday, May 1, in Miramar, Florida.



Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is hosting a press conference with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials on Thursday morning where he will announce the results of the largest immigration operation in state history.

The operation targeted individuals with orders of removal.

When and where will the press conference take place?

Timeline:

The press conference will take place at 10 a.m. on Thursday, May 1.

The event is being held at the ICE-ERO Center. The center is located at 2805 SW 145th Ave., Miramar, Florida.

Who is attending the event?

The people:

DeSantis is hosting the conference with various ICE officials.

Those in attendance include:

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Deputy Director Madison Sheahan

State Board of Immigration Enforcement Executive Director Larry Keefe

U.S. Customs and Border Protection Chief Patrol Agent Jeffrey Dinise

How to watch and stream the event

What you can do:

FOX 35 News will stream the press conference live in the player at the top of this story.

Upon completion of the event, the entire press conference will be available to watch back at the top of this story.

