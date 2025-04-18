FSU shooting live updates: Vigil set for Friday after 2 killed, 6 hurt in Florida State campus shooting

The Brief Florida State University will hold a vigil on Friday afternoon to honor the victims after authorities said a gunman opened fire on campus on Thursday, killing two people and injuring six others. The 20-year-old suspected gunman, an FSU student, was shot by law enforcement and taken to a hospital for treatment. FOX 35 News is providing live, continuing coverage from Tallahassee and will share new updates as more information is released.



A vigil is scheduled for Friday to honor the victims after a gunman opened fire on the Florida State University (FSU) campus in Tallahassee on Thursday, leaving two people dead and six others injured, authorities said.

The suspected shooter, identified as 20-year-old Phoenix Ikner, an FSU student and the son of a Florida school resource deputy, was shot by law enforcement and transported to a hospital for treatment, officials confirmed.

FSU shooting latest

What we know:

A vigil will be held on Friday at 5 p.m. to honor the victims of Thursday's shooting. It will take place at the Langford Green in front of the Unconquered Statue, FSU said.

All classes at FSU have been canceled in the wake of the shooting and all FSU athletic events in Tallahassee have been canceled through Sunday, April 20.

What's known about the FSU shooting victims?

What we know:

Two people died from their injuries during the shooting on FSU's campus, according to investigators. Officials said those two victims were not FSU students.

The six other victims injured in the shooting were all taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds.

At this point, little is known about the victims. Authorities have not released the names of who was injured or any details about whether they were known to the shooting suspect.

Who is Phoenix Ikner?

What we know:

Phoenix Ikner was a current student at Florida State University and also the son of a Leon County Sheriff's Office School Resource Deputy. He was challenged by law enforcement and shot after he refused to list to law enforcement commands, said Tallahassee Police Chief Lawrence E. Revell.

The suspect was taken to the hospital for treatment, officials said, though the extent of his injury was not discussed.

Officials said Ikner was armed with a handgun and also had a shotgun with him. Though it is not clear if he shot anyone with the shotgun. A handgun was recovered at the scene of the shooting, officials said.

Ikner also declined to talk with law enforcement after he was taken into custody. He invoked his 5th Amendment right.

Officials said the suspect's shooter has a long history with the Leon County Sheriff's Office and was a member of their citizen or Youth Advisory Council. Leon County Sheriff Walter McNeil said it was not surprising that he had access to guns or knew how to work them.

In this case, officials said the gun was his mom's personal handgun.

