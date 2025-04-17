FSU shooting: What we know about the suspect

The Brief FSU shooting: 2 dead, 6 hurt in the April 17 shooting at Florida State University in Tallahassee, Florids. The suspect: Identified as 20-year-old Phoenix Ikner, a current FSU student and son of a Leon County sheriff's deputy The weapon: Handgun was found at the scene, officials said. The handgun belonged to the suspect's mom, officials said. Officials said Ikner was a member of the Leon County Sheriff's Office Youth Advisory Council. Possible motive: Not yet released.



Two people were killed in a shooting at Florida State University's campus in Tallahassee. Six people were taken to the hospital, as well as the gunman. The shooting happened shortly before noon in the area of the Student Union, officials said.

Officials identified the alleged gunman as 20-year-old Phoenix Ikner, a student at Florida State University and the son of a Leon County Sheriff's Office deputy.

FSU shooting suspect identified as 20-year-old student

What we know:

Officials identified the suspected shooter as Phoenix Ikner, 20, and a current student at Florida State University. Officials said he was also the son of a Leon County Sheriff's Office deputy.

Gun belonged to his mom, a Leon County Sheriff's Office deputy

Officials said the gun used in the shooting – a handgun – was the personal gun of his mom, a Leon County Sheriff's Office deputy. Officials said the gun was recovered from the scene.

Is he alive?

He is. He was shot by law enforcement and taken to the hospital, officials said. The extent of his injuries was not immediately known.

A longtime member of the Leon County Sheriff's Office

Officials said that the alleged gunman was also a longtime member of the Leon County Sheriff's Office Youth Advisory Council. An official said it was not a surprise that he had access to guns and was familiar with them.

Official: FSU gunman acted alone

Officials said it is believed that there was only one gunman in the FSU shooting. There were rumors circulating about the potential of two gunmen. Officials said they believe Ikner acted alone and that there is no more threat to campus.

