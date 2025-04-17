FSU shooting: What we know about the suspect
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Two people were killed in a shooting at Florida State University's campus in Tallahassee. Six people were taken to the hospital, as well as the gunman. The shooting happened shortly before noon in the area of the Student Union, officials said.
Officials identified the alleged gunman as 20-year-old Phoenix Ikner, a student at Florida State University and the son of a Leon County Sheriff's Office deputy.
What we know:
Gun belonged to his mom, a Leon County Sheriff's Office deputy
Officials said the gun used in the shooting – a handgun – was the personal gun of his mom, a Leon County Sheriff's Office deputy. Officials said the gun was recovered from the scene.
Is he alive?
He is. He was shot by law enforcement and taken to the hospital, officials said. The extent of his injuries was not immediately known.
A longtime member of the Leon County Sheriff's Office
Officials said that the alleged gunman was also a longtime member of the Leon County Sheriff's Office Youth Advisory Council. An official said it was not a surprise that he had access to guns and was familiar with them.
Official: FSU gunman acted alone
Officials said it is believed that there was only one gunman in the FSU shooting. There were rumors circulating about the potential of two gunmen. Officials said they believe Ikner acted alone and that there is no more threat to campus.
The Source: Officials held a news conference on Thursday afternoon, April 17, 2025, at FSU where they provided the latest updates on the shooting, the suspect, the victims, and the investigation.