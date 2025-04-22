Former Orlando music teacher pleads guilty to child exploitation charges

The Brief Italo Bonini, a former music teacher at Hunters Creek Middle School, pleaded guilty to federal charges of enticing minors and producing child pornography. He allegedly bribed two young boys, aged 8 and 5, with video game currency on the app Discord. Bonini faces a minimum of 25 years in prison for his crimes.



A former music teacher at Hunters Creek Middle School in Orlando has agreed to plead guilty to federal charges related to child exploitation, authorities said.

What we know:

Italo Bonini, a former music teacher at Hunters Creek Middle School in Orlando, has agreed to plead guilty to federal charges related to child exploitation.

Bonini faces charges of enticing minors and producing child pornography. Court documents indicate that he used the messaging app Discord to communicate with two young boys, ages 8 and 5, and allegedly bribed them with video game currency to engage in inappropriate conduct.

He is now facing significant prison time, including a minimum of 10 years for the enticement charge and 15 years for the child pornography charge.

What we don't know:

Details regarding the investigation’s timeline and how authorities initially became aware of Bonini’s activities are not yet clear. There is also no information about the specific circumstances surrounding how the boys were identified or what led to the bribery incidents. Further legal proceedings or sentencing hearings have not yet been scheduled.

The backstory:

Bonini, who worked as a music teacher at Hunters Creek Middle School, is facing serious charges related to the abuse of his position of trust. His actions reportedly took place on Discord, a popular online messaging platform, where he allegedly exploited his access to young children for personal gain. The charges stem from his efforts to persuade minors into sexually explicit behavior in exchange for virtual currency, a practice often referred to as "enticement."

