Flying cars may soon be ferrying passengers in Orlando

The idea of flying above traffic jams may soon become a reality in one Orlando community.

Lilium, a German aviation upstart, plans to bring an "air taxi" service to the Lake Nona community. Orlando's City Council is scheduled to address tax incentives for the company that are set to go into effect in 2025.

The incentives amount to just over $1.6 million over 10 years. In return for the incentives, Lilium will have performance and job creation milestones to reach to keep the benefit.

Lilium officials say they plan to construct a 56,000-square-foot transportation hub in the Lake Nona area.

The newly designed aircraft are electric with a 5-person capacity. The aircraft is designed to take off and land without the use of a runway.