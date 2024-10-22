Florida's Amendment 4 would expand abortion access before viability, roll back 6-week ban

If passed, Amendment 4 would allow abortions in Florida up to the point of fetal viability, around 23 or 24 weeks, or when necessary to protect a patient’s health.

Currently, most abortions after six weeks are illegal in the state. Supporters argue that Amendment 4 is necessary to reverse Florida’s strict abortion ban.

"Decisions about abortion should be left to women in consultation with their doctors who take an oath to act in their patients’ best interests," said Keisha Mulfort of the ACLU of Florida.

The amendment states that "no law shall prohibit, penalize, delay or restrict abortion" before viability or when required for a patient’s health. Mulfort emphasized that doctors should not face legal risks for providing necessary care. "Politicians are never more qualified to make healthcare decisions than women and their doctors," she said.

YOU DECIDE 2024 ELECTION:

Current Florida law requires parental consent for minors seeking an abortion. The amendment protects parental notification, though opponents argue it lacks clarity.

Critics, such as Dr. Angeli Akey of Florida Physicians Against Amendment 4, believe the proposal is too vague, citing concerns over the absence of definitions for "viability" and "health care provider."

"It’s dangerous for Florida. It’s dangerous for women. It’s dangerous for children. And it’s dangerous for families," said Dr. Akey. She also noted that current law already provides exceptions and questioned the necessity of the amendment.

A "yes" vote on Amendment 4 would legalize abortions in Florida until fetal viability or when medically necessary. A "no" vote would maintain the current six-week abortion ban, with limited exceptions.

The amendment needs 60% approval to pass.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: