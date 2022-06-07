Florida woman dies after being chased, shot by man; suspect facing murder charge, police say

article

A Florida man accused of chasing down a woman and shooting her in front of officers is now facing a first-degree murder charge after the woman passed away, Titusville police said Tuesday.

Alteric Johnson, 22, was arrested in connection to the murder of the 21-year-old victim. Officers say the woman died on Monday after days of fighting for her life in the hospital.

According to police, officers responded to a neighborhood on Willow Street on Thursday night after receiving reports of an armed man chasing a woman. When officers arrived, they said they witnessed the woman trying to get away and then saw the man shoot her with a rifle, the police affidavit said.

On Tuesday, police said Johnson and the victim were in a domestic relationship.

Johnson was booked into the Brevard County Jail without bond.