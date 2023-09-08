Polk County man turns $5 gas station trip into $1 million lottery win

A man from Polk County is now $1 million richer after claiming a winning lottery ticket.

Adam Wilson of Winter Haven scratched his way to a win in the "The Price Is Right" scratch-off game, the Florida Lottery announced Friday. The 39-year-old man purchased the winning ticket from 7-Eleven at 4000 Recker Highway in Winter Haven.

Wilson chose to get his winnings in a one-time, lump-sum payment of $640,000.

The gas station will get a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

This marks the first $1 million Florida Lottery prize to be claimed in September.