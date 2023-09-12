Florida woman now a millionaire after claiming winning lottery ticket from Publix

A South Florida woman is now a millionaire after claiming a winning scratch-off ticket.

Angelic Cokely of Lauderhill claimed a $1 million prize in the $1,000,000 A Year for Life Spectacular lottery game, the Florida Lottery announced Tuesday.

The 43-year-old woman chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $640,000.

MORE LOTTERY NEWS :

Polk County man turns $5 gas station trip into $1 million lottery win

The Villages man claims $1 million lottery prize from gas station scratch-off

More top-prize winning Florida lottery tickets have been sold here more than anywhere else this month

She purchased the winning ticket from Publix at 5855 West Oakland Park Boulevard in Lauderhill. The store will get a bonus $2,000 commission for selling the winning ticket.