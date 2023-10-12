25-year-old Florida woman arrested for beating up her mom and stealing her car, police say

Stream FOX 35 News:

A 25-year-old woman has been arrested after she allegedly argued with her mother, beat her up and stole her car, according to the Cocoa Police Department.

Amber Scheuren-Rusnak was arrested and charged with aggravated battery and carjacking after the incident that happened around noon on Thursday. Police said additional charges could be forthcoming, pending an investigation.

Police responded to Temple Street in Cocoa after a witness called 911 to report an incident. It remains unclear at this time what the witness saw.

When they arrived, they provided aid to Scheuren-Rusnak's mother, who was transported to a local hospital in critical but stable condition, police said. Police did not mention what the two argued about.

Scheuren-Rusnak had already left the area, but her car was eventually found abandoned in an area off Lincoln Road with help from the Brevard County Sheriff's Office. A deputy and K-9 were able to find the woman trying to hide nearby.

She was taken into custody. The investigation is ongoing.

This marks Scheuren-Rusnak's 10th arrest since 2018, and her fourth this year, according to arrest records from the Brevard County Sheriff's Office. Most recently, she was charged with domestic battery in September. Other charges are related to drug possession, prostitution and battery.