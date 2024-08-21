Florida woman accused of skip-scanning at Walmart said theft was a 'misunderstanding'

article

A woman who was arrested for skip-scanning items at a Walmart in Clermont said the theft was a "misunderstanding," according to an arrest affidavit from the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

Tenneille Rahming, 27, was charged with retail petit theft after the incident that happened at the retail store at 550 U.S. Highway 27 on Aug. 14.

The Bahamian woman was using Walmart's self-checkout when she was caught on surveillance footage stacking numerous items of clothing together and scanning only one or two of the products, deputies said.

"The defendant then paid for the scanned items and proceeded to exit past all points of sale without rendering payment for the unscanned items in her cart," the affidavit added.

Rahming is accused of failing to scan 23 items, totaling $211.06. All the stolen items were recovered.

The woman said the theft was a "misunderstanding," and said she would "pay for the items," the affidavit said.

Rahming was taken into custody and transported to the Lake County Jail. Online jail records show that she has since been released after posting $500 bond.

