Florida man allegedly leads deputies on 2 mph 'chase' in stolen electric Walmart scooter

article

Polk County deputies had no trouble keeping up with an alleged Walmart thief who tried to get away with several stolen items… on a stolen electric scooter riding at a leisurely 2 mph.

Troyson Raymond, 35, is now facing several charges, including felony petit theft, grand theft and unlawful possession of a shopping cart, after the incident that came to a slow halt in front of a Dunkin' Donuts on U.S. 98 in Lakeland on July 17, according to an arrest affidavit from the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

"Deputies pursued Troy as he attempted his getaway on a stolen electric Walmart scooter," the sheriff's office wrote on Facebook. "Troy hit speeds of about 2mph on the scooter before deputies caught up to him. Not exactly a high speed chase."

Upon making contact with Raymond, deputies found several packages of items stolen from the nearby Walmart, including jewelry and other handheld game systems, the affidavit said. The stolen items, which Raymond allegedly left the store with and didn't pay for, totaled about $167.

The affidavit added that he also knowingly took off in one of the store's electric scooters, which has a sign on it that says "In-Store Use Only." The scooter itself is worth about $1,325.

The sheriff's office said Raymond has a couple of prior convictions for petit theft, hence the felony charge tacked on after this incident.

"Yes, we avoided the temptation to charge Fleeing To Elude," the Polk County Sheriff's Office said.

Raymond remains in custody at the South County Jail on $13,500 bond, online jail records show.